Major Microsoft Teams and Azure outage in South Africa

Network connectivity issues are affecting Microsoft services in South Africa, the company has reported.

Microsoft says that the issues started as early as 10:00 in South Africa.

It warned customers may experience latency or intermittent network connectivity issues when trying to access their Azure cloud resources in its South Africa North and Brazil South regions.

“Retries may work for some customers,” Microsoft said.

The outage is also affecting Microsoft Teams.

“Some users in South Africa may also experience degraded audio and visual quality during Microsoft Teams meetings,” the company said.

For the Teams issue, Microsoft said it determined an unexpected backend network issue may be impacting the service.

“We’re continuing our review of service monitoring telemetry to confirm this as the root cause, before formulating a plan for remediation,” it stated.

For the Azure issue, Microsoft said an unexpected spike in traffic is causing network congestion for some customers.

“We are currently applying multiple mitigation strategies to alleviate the connectivity issues,” it said.

Various services in South Africa appear to have been impacted by the issue.

Checkers warns customers in its Sixty60 on-demand delivery app that delivery times may be affected by an “Internet service disruption”.

“Due to a national Internet service disruption your shopping experience and delivery time might be affected,” Checkers said.

Several South Africans have also taken to social media to complain about slow Internet service.

Downdetector shows reports spiking for Microsoft Teams, Seacom, and Nedbank.

However, it is not clear that Seacom is the source of the issue. South Africans merely appear to blame the company because they associate it with Internet outages from years ago.

There are also complaints online regarding slow speeds across various fibre networks and Internet service providers.

However, traffic statistics from major Internet peering platform NAPAfrica show that there don’t appear to be any disruptions, suggesting that the reports may be coincidental.

