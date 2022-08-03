Ukrainian activists use torrents to spread news censored in Russia

A group of Ukrainian cyber-activists are using an initiative called “Torrents of Truth” to spread censored information to Russian residents, Bleeping Computer reports.

The group disguises text and video files providing information on accessing credible news sources in Russia as installation instructions in torrents.

They also provide instructions to download and install a virtual private network to keep their browsing hidden from Internet service providers.

According to Bleeping Computer, videos found in such torrents show visuals of the situation in Ukraine as the result of Russia’s invasion of the country.

The initiative could effectively convey the truth to Russian residents as the state is tolerant of people using pirated software due to the sanctions imposed on it.

The same applies to entertainment, with Russian cinemas airing pirated Hollywood movies and residents downloading TV series and movies using peer-to-peer protocols like BitTorrent.

According to Torrents of Truth, almost half of the people living in Russia are downloading or streaming movies and series illegally, meaning torrents can reach a sizeable userbase without the state having a way to stop it.

Bleeping Computer likened the initiative to Call Russia, a similar project that was eventually partially mapped and blocked by the Russian state.