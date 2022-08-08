Elon Musk asks why SEC is not investigating Twitter’s bot claims

The world’s richest person Elon Musk has taken his concern about Twitter Inc. to the social media site again.

Responding to a thread initiated by another user, Musk said the deal to buy the company “should proceed on original terms” if Twitter would provide their method for sampling accounts and confirm them to be genuine.

“However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not,” he also said.

Musk questioned the US Securities and Exchange Commission for not investigating Twitter over its account data and also challenged Twitter Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal to a public debate over the number of so-called bots on the platform.

Good summary of the problem. If Twitter simply provides their method of sampling 100 accounts and how they’re confirmed to be real, the deal should proceed on original terms. However, if it turns out that their SEC filings are materially false, then it should not. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2022

Twitter is currently suing Musk over the cancelled $44 billion buyout. Musk has argued that Twitter checks only 100 accounts a day when trying to calculate the number of spam bots on the service.