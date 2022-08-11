Spotify testing direct ticket sales

Spotify is trialling a new website aimed at selling concert tickets directly to fans instead of linking them to external ticketing platforms, according to a Music Ally report.

The new website — Spotify Tickets — currently features a small number of events, including concerts for artists such as Limbeck, Annie DiRusso, and Four Year Strong.

Notably, the website’s terms and conditions specify that Spotify sells event tickets on behalf of “Event Partners”, including artists, fan clubs, event promoters, and venues.

As a result, Spotify doesn’t set pricing for tickets sold on the website and charges a booking fee, which is presented to customers when checking out.

Those who wish to use Spotify Tickets to book their spot at events will need to create a Spotify account to do so.

The initiative doesn’t support printable tickets, and its terms specify that buyers must present their email confirmation and a valid ID at the venue to gain access.

“You may not resell, assign or transfer a Ticket,” the company adds in its terms and conditions.

However, it does allow the resale of tickets for events located in “Permitted Transfer States” in the US, including Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, New Jersey, New Tork, and Utah.

