YouTube adds watermark for Shorts posted to TikTok

YouTube is adding a watermark to downloaded shorts to be credited for videos shared on other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

The Google-owned video platform revealed the changes in a blog post about new features, saying the update is rolling out to desktop devices over the next few weeks, with plans to expand to mobile devices in the coming months.

“We’ve added a watermark to the Shorts you download so your viewers can see that the content you’re sharing across platforms can be found on YouTube Shorts,” it said.

The change will work similarly to TikTok’s video downloads, which have long shown a logo watermark and the creator’s username.

YouTube has made other changes to its Shorts feature this month. On 4 August 2022, the company revealed that it would roll out a Shorts-specific shelf in the subscription tab to all users.

It implemented the change based on creator feedback, saying it would be easier for their audiences to differentiate between Shorts and video-on-demand content.

YouTube also said the update makes it easier for viewers to discover Shorts content from creators they subscribe to.