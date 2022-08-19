Google Search update clamping down on clickbait results

Google Search is rolling out two significant updates to improve the likelihood of finding helpful content when searching for specific topics or products.

The search giant says it constantly refines its systems to make results as helpful and relevant as possible.

In 2021, it rolled out thousands of updates based on hundreds of thousands of quality tests, which included evaluations from human reviewers.

For the first part of its upcoming improvements, Google Search will get a “helpful content update” next week to clamp down on results that have been primarily created for ranking well rather than to help or inform people.

“We know people don’t find content helpful if it seems like it was designed to attract clicks rather than inform readers,” said Google Search public liaison, Danny Sullivan.

“This ranking update will help make sure that unoriginal, low-quality content doesn’t rank highly in Search, and our testing has found it will especially improve results related to online education, as well as arts and entertainment, shopping and tech-related content.”

For example, Sullivan explained that searching for information about a new movie currently shows articles that aggregate reviews from other sites without adding perspectives beyond what’s available elsewhere.

“This isn’t very helpful if you’re expecting to read something new,” Sullivan stated.

“With this update, you’ll see more results with unique, authentic information, so you’re more likely to read something you haven’t seen before.”

The second update will focus on better rankings for “high-quality, original reviews” and will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

This will follow a series of updates that Google Search started last year to provide more in-depth reviews.

“We’ll continue this work to make sure you find the most useful information when you’re researching a purchase on the web,” said Sullivan.

