YouTube removes videos of Tesla drivers using kids as self-driving test obstacles

YouTube has pulled two videos showing Tesla drivers testing the electric vehicle’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system to determine whether it would bring the car to stop for children on the road, CNBC reported.

The Google-owned online video platform reportedly deleted the videos after CNBC queried them with the company.

“YouTube doesn’t allow content showing a minor participating in dangerous activities or encouraging minors to do dangerous activities,” CNBC quoted YouTube spokesperson Elena Hernandez as saying.

“Upon review, we determined that the videos raised to us by CNBC violate our harmful and dangerous policies, and as a result, we removed the content.”

Tesla sells its premium FSD option for $12,000 once-off or R199 a month. It also offers some owners access to an FSD beta programme if they score high on the company’s safety tests.

Contrary to the name, the FSD system doesn’t make Tesla cars self-driving and still requires a driver to be behind the steering wheel.

CNBC highlighted one video titled “Does Tesla Full-Self Driving Beta really run over kids?” uploaded on 14 August 2022.

It reportedly showed avowed Tesla investor Tad Park driving a Model 3 vehicle at eight miles per hour (13 kilometres per hour) toward one of his children.

“I have experienced the product myself, and believe in my investments,” CNBC quoted Park as saying.

“We did extensive safety precautions so that kids were never in danger.”

Park added that he had first tested the system using a mannequin before conducting the tests with his children.

