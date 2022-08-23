PayFast and PayGate appoint new managing director

Payment processing companies PayFast and PayGate have announced the appointment of Brendon Williamson as their new managing director.

The companies described Williamson as a veteran of the payments and ecommerce industry with more than 20 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and online fraud management.

Williamson previously served as chief sales officer, chief marketing officer, and head of commercial at DPO Group, which owns PayFast and PayGate.

“With a background in online gaming and ecommerce transaction management, his career has taken him around the world,” the companies said.

“He has consulted for a number of top global brands to assist them with making the transition to digital.”

Williamson said he would prioritise the “people element” of the business in his new role.

“I want to ensure that this continues to be an exciting place to work, a space for innovation and creativity, where people want to come to the office to share ideas and strategies,” said Williamson.

“That’s how we remain at the forefront of the ecommerce industry and drive its next iteration,” said Williamson.

He added that he wanted the companies to expand their capabilities and offerings to benefit merchants and customers.

“With access to the support and resources of the DPO Group and Network International, we can ensure that local ecommerce remains on par with international trends and developments.”

“Beyond that, we’re busy with some exciting projects, aimed at disrupting the payments industry and making online transactions even more seamless for businesses and consumers.”