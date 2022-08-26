DuckDuckGo lets anyone sign up for an @duck.com email address

DuckDuckGo has made its Email Protection service available to all users after having rolled it out in private beta in 2021, according to a statement from the company.

Email Protection is a free forwarding service that removes a range of hidden email trackers and lets users create unlimited private email addresses without switching apps or providers.

The service will also tell you which trackers it removes.

“We’ve removed the waitlist for DuckDuckGo Email Protection, making the beta open for everyone to try. Get your @duck.com email address today!” DuckDuckGo said.

During the private beta, DuckDuckGo says it found hidden trackers in 85% of testers’ emails.

“Very sneaky. Companies can use this information to build a profile about you,” it added.

DuckDuckGo said it also added Link Tracking Protection and smarter encryption features to its email service.

Link Tracking Protection helps detect and remove trackers embedded in email links, while Smarter Encryption converts unencrypted HTTP links to secure ones whenever possible.

Users must install the DuckDuckGo browser or Privacy Essentials browser extension to sign up for its Email Protection service.

DuckDuckGo’s browser is available for iOS and Android, and as a beta for MacOS.

Its Privacy Essentials browser extension supports Chrome, Firefox, Edge, and Brave.

