Apple vs Google vs Facebook — this is who tracks the most personal data types

Google tracks the most personal user data types of the world’s big five tech companies, according to an analysis performed by StockApps.com.

The analysis used data from Digital Information World to compare the categories of personal data that Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, and Twitter collected from users of its products.

It found that Google collected 39 data points on each user, more than three times the number that Apple tracked.

“Google takes the cake when it comes to tracking most of your data,” StockApps said. “This should not surprise, given that their entire business model relies on data.”

Google uses data for targeted advertising instead of relying on third-party trackers.

But aside from users’ information, Google also stored a significant amount of data on several domains.

“If it is data, there is a strong probability that Google is collecting it,” StockApps said.

“This includes anything from users’ specific location to your browser history. Moreover, it stores user activity on third-party websites or apps and the emails on users’ Gmail accounts.”

StockApps.com’s Edith Reads said Google was allowed to do this because most people did not have the time or patience to read privacy policies that can be several pages long for each website they visit.

“Also, it is quite unlikely that all users have a background in law to properly grasp the privacy policy,” Reads said.

“Besides, users lack time, patience, or energy to try to figure out what information websites are storing and how they are using it to their advantage.”

“As a result, users end up allowing Google to harvest all the data they need by agreeing to the privacy policy terms.”

Apple in a league of its own

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Apple was the most privacy-conscious firm.

“Apple only stores the information that is necessary to maintain users’ accounts. This is because their website is not as reliant on advertising revenue as Google, Twitter, and Facebook,” StockApps stated.

The company said Twitter and Facebook also saved more information than they needed to.

“However, with Facebook, most of the data they store is information users enter,” StockApps said.

Interestingly, Amazon collected more data types than Facebook and just one less than Twitter.

The graph below compares how many information types the big five tech firms collect from users, according to StockApps.com’s analysis.