Paid features for WhatsApp and Facebook in the works

Meta Platforms — Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp’s parent company — is establishing a product organisation to develop “possible paid features” for its social media platforms, The Verge reports.

The move is Meta’s first push to build paid features for its three social media platforms, which have billions of users worldwide.

The team will be led by Meta’s former head of research, Pratiti Raychoudhury, and has been dubbed New Monetization Experiences.

Meta set up the team after its advertising business took a knock when Apple changed ad tracking on iOS.

John Hegeman, Meta’s vice president of monetisation who will be overseeing the group, told The Verge that the company won’t provide an option for users to pay to remove ads as it is still committed to growing its business.

“I think we do see opportunities to build new types of products, features, and experiences that people would be willing to pay for and be excited to pay for,” he added.

Hegeman doesn’t see paid features as becoming a meaningful part of the business but added that “on the flip side, I think if there are opportunities to both create new value and meaningful revenue lines and also provide some diversification, that’s obviously going to be something that will be appealing.”

However, he said Meta sees paid features becoming more meaningful to the business in the long term.

“On a five-year time horizon, I do think it can really move the needle and make a pretty significant difference,” The Verge quoted Hegeman as saying.

WhatsApp competitor Telegram launched its subscription service, Telegram Premium, in June this year.

For R89.99 per month in South Africa, it removes ads from large broadcast channels, larger upload sizes, faster download speeds, voice-to-text conversion, animated profile pictures, unique stickers, and other features.