Telegram ordered to hand over personal details of pirates

The Delhi High Court in India has ordered Telegram to hand over the personal information of users that share copyrighted materials on the platform, TorrentFreak reports.

This data must be provided to copyright holders, the court ordered.

The messaging service, which has more than 100 million users in India, is now required to provide phone numbers, IP addresses, and email addresses to the case’s complainants.

The complaints were Neetu Singh, an author of books, courses, and lectures, and KD Campus, which runs coaching centres on the author’s materials.

Telegram’s official policies don’t allow sharing of copyrighted material, and it typically removes channels that carry pirated content.

However, the complaints argued that replacement channels often popped up soon after the platform booted offenders.

Telegram refused to provide the complainants with more details on the people who spread the copyrighted material.

They wanted to use this information to take action against the infringers and discourage future abuses of Telegram for sharing pirated content.

One of Telegram’s arguments was that user data was stored in Singapore, prohibiting its decryption under that country’s privacy laws.

But the court was not convinced by this argument.

“Courts in India would be perfectly justified in directing Telegram, which runs its massive operations in India to adhere to Indian law and adhere to orders passed by Indian Courts for disclosure of relevant information relating to infringers,” its ruling noted.

“Infringers cannot be permitted to seek shelter under Telegram’s policies merely on the ground that its physical server is in Singapore.”

The court also said it would not violate Singaporian laws, as these included an exception if personal details were needed for investigations.