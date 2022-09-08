Twitter’s edit button will limit number of changes

Twitter’s much-requested tweet editing feature will limit users to amending posts five times within half an hour, TechCrunch reports.

Last week, the popular social media platform announced it would roll out an edit button for tweets as part of a test, following years of many Twitter users calling for the feature.

Competing services like Facebook and Instagram have been offering editing capabilities for some time, allowing users to fix mistakes like typos or to add more information.

But some sceptics have warned a Twitter edit button could create problems.

Abusers could use it to spread misinformation, promote scams, or flip-flop on an opinion to make it seem like they received numerous retweets and likes for a controversial post.

Facebook has been getting around this by allowing users to see a complete history of changes on an edited post.

Twitter is likely hoping that limiting the frequency of changes and the window during which you can do so would avoid this.

First on Twitter Blue

The edit button will initially only be available with a Twitter Blue subscription, which is only available in a few countries, excluding South Africa.

The company recently increased the price of the subscription service, which it first launched in June 2021.

In the US, the price was hiked from $2.99 (R51.50) to $4.99 (R85.99, excl. VAT).

Twitter Blue already includes an “Undo Tweet” feature which lets users preview and revise a tweet before it goes live within a customisable time from when the user sends the post.

Other features include bookmark folders, reader mode, and customisable app icons.