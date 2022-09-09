Dell and Nike among big companies dropping Facebook logins

Several major companies have dropped support for Facebook account logins on their platforms in recent months, CNBC reports.

Best Buy, Dell, Ford, Nike, Match, Twitch, and Patagonia are among those who have opted to remove the option from their websites.

Many online-based platforms offer users the ability to use their Google, Facebook, or other social media accounts instead of creating a new dedicated profile for each portal.

That relieves the user from remembering their email or username and password for numerous websites.

It also benefits social media companies, who can see on which sites users spend their time, providing insights into the types of products and services they like to buy and use.

That can then be used to tailor advertising on Google or Facebook’s ad platforms.

Dell’s chief digital and information officer, Jen Felch, explained the company had removed Facebook logins because they noticed fewer people were using their social media identity to sign in.

She said one reason could be an increased focus on preserving user privacy.

“One thing that we see across the industry is more and more security risks or account takeovers, whether that’s Instagram or Facebook or whatever it might be, and I just think we’re observing people making a decision to isolate that social media account versus having other connections to it.”

Dell still supports Google logins because it still has many users who chose this option.

Meta Platforms has come under heavy fire for its granular tracking of people’s browsing activity across the web through its influence with Facebook and Instagram.

Widespread distrust in Facebook was perhaps at its highest following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, during which the data analytics firm harvested the personal information of 87 million Facebook users for targeted ads in the 2016 US presidential election.

The fallout of that incident led to Facebook sharing less of users’ personal information with third parties who offered its login tool.

LoginRadius CEO Rakesh Soni told CNBC it appeared that companies see less value in offering the option without getting the customer data they want.