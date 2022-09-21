When posting opinions in WhatsApp groups can get workers fired in South Africa

South Africans can lose their jobs over messages they send on WhatsApp under certain circumstances, according to legal firm Wright Rose-Innes.

The firm referenced a recent case brought before the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) that involved an employee expressing an opinion on mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations.

Wright Rose-Innes said the staff member was dismissed after disregarding an instruction to keep his opinion on the matter off a client’s WhatsApp group. The CCMA ruled in favour of the employer.

Citing the Labour Relations Act 66 of 1995 (LRA), the legal firm explains that it is possible to be fired for WhatsApp messages if there is a fair reason for the dismissal and if certain factors are considered.

According to Wright Rose-Innes, employers should ask themselves the following questions before dismissing an employee for messages sent on WhatsApp:

Did the employee contravene a rule or standard regulating conduct in the workplace?

If the employee did contravene a rule, was the rule a valid or reasonable rule or standard?

Was the employee aware, or was it reasonable to expect them to have been aware of the rule?

Has the rule consistently been applied in the past?

Is dismissal an appropriate sanction for a contravention of the rule?

The law firm explained that the employer involved in the case was a security service provider contracted to a client company.

This client company had decided to encourage its employees to get vaccinated for Covid-19, and incentivised those who did.

The worker took issue with the incentives and was duly informed by his employer that as a security company contracted to the client, it was not involved in the decision-making behind the vaccination policy.

His employer also warned him to keep his opinions to himself.

Despite the warning, the employee still took it upon himself to share an article encouraging avoidance of the Covid-19 vaccination on the client’s WhatsApp group.

The CCMA held that, given the circumstances, the employee’s dismissal was an appropriate sanction.

“What can be taken from this is that social media and group information sharing platforms like WhatsApp do not live outside the normal responsibility of an employee to have a duty of good faith towards their employer,” the legal firm said.

“Employees should therefore take great care when posting and consider whether there could be any breach of this duty or reputational damage to their employer whenever they use such platforms or post information.”

Fired for WhatsApp death threat

In another case from June 2022, an electrical assistant employed by a South African firm was fired over what his employer believed to be threatening messages.

In the case of Masondo / AG Electrical (Pty) Ltd [2022] 4 BALR 400 (CCMA), the law firm Neumann van Rooyen noted that two opposing views were placed before the commissioner.

“The employer perceived the WhatsApp [message] as an intentional threat of physical violence, whereas, the employee indicated that he was merely trying to help his fellow co-workers who faced a similar challenge as he did,” the firm said.

Several of the employee’s messages were noted in the case document, one of which included a threat to kill a South African Electrical Works Union official.

Neumann van Rooyen also said that dismissals over WhatsApp messages must be fair in terms of the LRA.

The firm said the employee did not have any remorse or provide sound reasons for the message he had sent.

“The result was that the CCMA held that the employee’s conduct was seen to have broken down the employer-employee relationship, and his dismissal was thus confirmed to be substantively and procedurally fair.”