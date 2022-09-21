YouTube Shorts creators to get 45% of ad revenue

YouTube Shorts creators will soon have a means of monetising their short-form videos as the Google-owned platform announced that it would introduce advertising to Shorts and give creators 45% of the revenue.

Gadgets360 reports that YouTube’s announcement comes in the face of intensifying competition from TikTok.

YouTube’s 45% to 55% revenue split aligns with its standard funding distribution outside of its short-from videos.

YouTube also created a $100 million (R1.78 billion) fund in April 2022 in a bid to encourage creators to make short-form videos.

TikTok, on the other hand, leverages a $1 billion (R17.8 billion) fund for paying creators.

YouTuber Kris Collins (a.k.a Kallmekris) praised the streaming platform for the move.

“Other platforms are focused on getting people their 15 seconds of fame, which is great,” Gadgets360 quoted Collins as saying.

“But YouTube is taking a different approach. They’re helping creators make stuff in multiple formats.”

The Google-owned streaming platform began rolling out ads to its short-form videos in May 2022, allowing advertisers’ content to automatically scale to the short format.

“We’ve been experimenting with ads in YouTube Shorts since last year, and we’re now gradually rolling that out to all advertisers around the world,” Google Ads vice president Jerry Dischler said.

Google also revealed that it is implementing a product feed feature for its US YouTube Shorts platform later this year.

The feature will allow advertisers to display a scrollable list of products within their video ad campaigns, allowing users to shop from within YouTube Shorts.

Now read: When posting opinions in WhatsApp groups can get workers fired in South Africa