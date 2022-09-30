Axxess crowned South Africa’s top Telkom LTE provider

Axxess has won the Telkom Consumer Award for being the top Telkom LTE on-biller for the second year running.

This award is given to the ISP which is the most prolific seller of Telkom’s LTE services.

The award will be presented to Axxess on 29 October — the same month that the ISP will celebrate its 25th anniversary.

“Awards like this represent an ongoing acknowledgement that we are an industry leader in providing the best variety of products for a great internet experience, complete with service and value,” said Axxess Chief Revenue Officer Dale Moulton.

Axxess began offering tailor-made LTE products over four years ago and initially focused on selling uncapped packages that “suit end-user needs for affordability and reliability.”

It now also sells Telkom’s full suite of capped LTE products – which range from 20GB to 2TB packages.

“The uptake by our customers and business partners, who are able to onsell our products without major capital outlay, has been phenomenal,” said Moulton.

“Our customers’ trust in Axxess to offer excellent choice, value and service has enabled us to maintain a market-leading position in a sector that has grown massively since our establishment, now with over 120 players in the market.”