Netflix and Hollywood giants accuse Cloudflare of protecting pirates

The Motion Picture Association (MPA) has listed 70 platforms and companies linked to copyright infringement in its most recent notorious markets submission to the US government, TorrentFreak reports.

The MPA’s members include Netflix, Disney, Paramount, Sony Pictures, Universal, and Warner Bros.

It said companies viewing themselves as intermediaries — including hosting providers, DNS providers, cloud services, advertising networks and payment processors — must take responsibility.

The association included content delivery network and DDoS mitigation company Cloudflare as part of this group.

“Cloudflare’s customers include some of the most notorious, longstanding pirate websites in the world, including the massively popular streaming site cuevana3.me and The Pirate Bay,” it said.

The list comprises linking and streaming websites, direct download cyberlockers and streaming video hosting services, illegal IPTV services, and peer-to-peer networks.

Its submission also highlights several domain name registries, including the Russian .RU registry, and companies that keep records for the .CH, .CC, .IO, .ME and .TO domain names as problematic.

The MPA is the driving force behind the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) — a coalition that tackles copyright infringement around the globe.

Although the two entities have taken down several services that they allege enable copyright infringement, sites like The Pirate Bay, YTS, and RARBG persist.

“In 2020, there were an estimated 137.2 billion visits to film and TV piracy sites globally, which cost the US economy at least $29.2 billion in lost revenue each year,” the MPA claimed.

It said the popularity of piracy has a significant impact on employment in the motion picture industry.

“Specifically, piracy has been estimated to reduce employment in our industry between 230,000 and 560,000 jobs,” the MPA said.

The MPA said it recognises video piracy as a global problem.

