Amazon will launch prototype Internet satellites in early 2023

Amazon’s satellite broadband programme — Project Kuiper — will kick off a system performance test that will see two prototype satellites launched into space in early 2023.

According to a statement from the company, it will finalise its first two satellites later this year. They will be deployed on the United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) first flight on its new Vulcan Centaur rocket.

“Our prototype mission will help us test how the different pieces of our satellite network work together, adding real-world data from space to results from our extensive lab testing, fieldwork, and simulation,” Amazon said.

The ecommerce giant said test results would help it finalise its commercial satellite system’s design, deployment, and operational plans.

Vice president of technology for Project Kuiper, Rajeev Badyal, said Amazon had already secured 38 Kuiper launches on ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket.

“Using the same launch vehicle for our prototype mission gives us a chance to practice payload integration, processing, and mission management procedures ahead of those full-scale commercial launches,” Badyal added.

“Our prototype satellites will be ready this year, and we look forward to flying with ULA.”

However, it is important to note that ULA’s Vulcan Centaur rocket isn’t yet complete. The organisation says it expects to finalise the rocket’s assembly in November, with testing wrapping up in December.

Amazon’s Project Kuiper, once in commercial operation, will compete with Starlink and OneWeb.