How WhatsApp’s new message editing feature will work

A new release of the WhatsApp beta for Android has revealed more details about how the popular chat platform’s upcoming message editing feature will work.

WABetaInfo reports that a feature preview in the latest Android beta (version 2.22.20.14) shows users will be given 15 minutes to change their message.

Once amended, it will also include an “Edited” description to the left of the message’s timestamp to notify recipients that a text’s content has been modified since it was first sent.

The following screenshot from WABetaInfo shows what an edited message will look like to a recipient.

The feature is still under development and has not yet been rolled out to beta testers.

That means it could still take some time to land on official stable releases of the WhatsApp app.

The ability to edit messages on WhatsApp has been a long time coming.

WABetaInfo first reported that the feature was added to the Android beta in January 2017, when it was only at version 2.17.26.

But WhatsApp pulled it from the beta, and the feature never made its way to the official apps.

It was only confirmed to be back in development for the Android, iOS, and desktop apps at the end of May 2022, as part of a preview in the Android beta version 2.22.20.12.

Currently, WhatsApp users cannot change a message’s content and have to delete and rewrite it to make corrections, or clarify their mistakes in a subsequent message.

