TikTok limiting livestream hosting to over 18s

TikTok will limit the capability to host live streams to users over 18 years old, the popular video-sharing app announced in a statement on Monday, 17 October 2022.

The change is one of several updates TikTok is implementing to the live-streaming capability called LIVE.

The company said it was moving the minimum age for hosting a LIVE from sixteen to eighteen from 23 November to protect users and creators and support their well-being.

TikTok explained some of its other features already had age restrictions in place.

“As we consider the breadth of our global audience, we already take a graduated approach to the features that our community can access based on their age,” TikTok said.

“Younger teens need to be aged 16 or older to access direct messaging and 18 or older to send virtual gifts or access monetisation features.”

In the coming weeks, TikTok is also launching the ability for live stream hosters to limit their live stream viewers to users 18 years and older.

TikTok explained this could be used for comedy routines better suited to people over 18 or for serious content about difficult life experiences that users might not want to share with teenagers or children.

However, TikTok will keep disallowing sexually explicit content, so this feature will not be contending with platforms like OnlyFans.

