Pick n Pay asap! vs PnP Groceries on Mr D — Grocery delivery showdown

MyBroadband tested Pick n Pay and Mr D’s new grocery delivery service and found that it is slightly cheaper and faster than Pick n Pay asap!.

Takealot-owned Mr D, in partnership with Pick n Pay, recently launched a grocery delivery service that it is testing in specific areas in Cape Town and Johannesburg, with intentions of expanding the service to 300 stores nationwide by the end of the year.

The companies said the service would extend to all areas Mr D currently covers — and some new ones.

MyBroadband ordered a basket of randomly chosen grocery items using Pick n Pay’s asap! app and PnP Groceries in Mr D to compare their performance and pricing.

Both services charge a R35 delivery fee, and both apps are generally user-friendly despite a few issues when looking for items using their search functions.

Similarly, both platforms allow a maximum of 35 items per order. Users will be prompted to split their order or remove items if they exceed this limit.

We placed our orders on Mr D and Pick n Pay asap! at 10:10 and 10:14, respectively.

Mr D provided an initial expected delivery time of 11:19, while Pick n Pay asap! designated a delivery slot of anytime between 11:30 and 12:30.

Our order through Mr D arrived at 10:30 on the dot — exactly 20 minutes after ordering and 49 minutes earlier than the expected delivery time.

While Pick n Pay asap! was slightly slower in getting the items delivered, it put up an impressive performance. Our order arrived at 10:48 — 34 minutes after it was placed and 42 minutes earlier than the earliest expected delivery time.

It should be noted that the Pick n Pay store from which we ordered is only 1.2km away.

Both services were similar in pricing, which is notable as our price comparison following Mr D’s grocery platform launch showed two pricing discrepancies.

Prices on both platforms also appear to have increased since.

In our previous price comparison, Mr D and Pick n Pay asap! priced a 500g to 800g pack of PnP free-range chicken breasts at R58.10 and R94.39, respectively.

This has increased to R100.29, and the weight range you can receive has changed to between 450g and 850g.

There was also a discrepancy with the price of Escourt streaky bacon, which Pick n Pay asap! was selling for R44.81, and Mr D for R47.99.

However, now both platforms charge R52.99 for the same pack of Escourt streaky bacon.

A delivery performance and price comparison for both orders are summarised in the table below.

Checkers Sixty60 vs Pick n Pay asap! Items Mr D Groceries Price Pick n Pay asap! Price Difference Coca-cola 2L R23.99 R23.99 N/A Clover Seal Full Cream Fresh Milk 1L R23.99 R23.99 N/A Regular 50% Fat Spread 500g R49.99 R49.99 N/A PnP Free Range Chicken Breast Fillets (450g-850g) R100.29 R100.29 N/A Eskort Streaky Bacon 200g R52.99 R52.99 N/A Pringles Salt & Vinegar 100g R29.99 R29.99 N/A Subtotal R281,24 R281,24 N/A Delivery cost R35.00 R35.00 N/A Total R316.24 R316.24 N/A Delivery time 20 minutes 34 minutes 00:14

