Elon Musk wants Twitter to charge $20 for verification badges

One of Elon Musk’s first demands from Twitter staff shortly after buying out the company is to launch paid-for verification badges, The Verge reports.

The publication has seen internal correspondence which requires employees to change the social media platform’s optional Twitter Blue subscription to account verification.

As part of the adjustment, the price of the subscription service will also get a four-fold price increase — from $4.99 (R91) to $19.99 (R364) per month — in the US.

Twitter will give existing verified accounts 90 days to subscribe to the new Twitter Blue or lose their verification status.

Musk has reportedly given employees a deadline of 7 November 2022 to launch the feature, or they could be sacked.

The new Twitter boss, which also owns electric carmaker Tesla and private space company SpaceX, confirmed that the platform’s verification process was being changed in a tweet on Sunday.

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk has long called for Twitter to make it possible to get a verification badge by paying, and proposed the change in the lead-up to his acquisition of the company.

The verification badge — shown as a small checkmark next to the user’s name — serves as proof of authenticity of high-profile accounts run by prominent figures like celebrities and politicians, government authorities, and major companies.

Twitter Blue currently offers some value-added features such as ad-free articles, custom app icons, bookmark folders, and the ability to undo tweets.

As it stands, getting a verification badge is at the mercy of Twitter’s authentication processes, which requires users to meet various complex requirements.

That includes that their account must “represent or otherwise be associated with a prominently recognised individual or brand”.

To prove prominent recognition, users must submit information on the following:

News Coverage — Provide news articles that are about or reference the user or their organisation multiple times in the article. These articles must be from Verified news organisations and cannot be a blog or self-published content.

Provide news articles that are about or reference the user or their organisation multiple times in the article. These articles must be from Verified news organisations and cannot be a blog or self-published content. Google Trends — Provide a link to a profile on Google Trends that depicts search history and is linked to the category in which the user is applying.

— Provide a link to a profile on Google Trends that depicts search history and is linked to the category in which the user is applying. Wikipedia —Provide a link to a stable Wikipedia article about the user or their organisation that meets the encyclopedia’s notability standards .

—Provide a link to a stable Wikipedia article about the user or their organisation that meets the . Other industry-specific references — Depending on the category, Twitter might ask the user for more industry-specific references, like a link to an IMDB page for entertainment.

— Depending on the category, Twitter might ask the user for more industry-specific references, like a link to an IMDB page for entertainment. Follower or Mention Count — If the user’s account is detected to be in the top .05% of follower or mention count for their geographic location, it may count towards notability evidence for certain categories.

Aside from potentially increasing Twitter’s revenue beyond advertising, having payment among the main criteria for verification could help the platform do away with some of the requirements above.

It could also help Twitter more easily identify imposter accounts pretending to represent prominent figures or organisations.

