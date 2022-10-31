Instagram suspending numerous accounts for no apparent reason — Reports

Numerous Instagram users have reported they were unable to access their accounts on Monday afternoon due to the platform incorrectly suspending them for community guideline violations.

Instagram’s South African and international Downdetector pages showed big spikes in reports of problems with the social media platform from around 15:00 SAST.

Twitter was also filled with complaints from myriad unhappy users, many of whom tweeted their frustration with the hashtag #instagramdown.

The impacted users have reported receiving a notification of suspension from Instagram, giving them 30 days to disagree with the decision before their account would be permanently deleted.

The notification simply states that the user’s account did not follow Instagram’s Community Guidelines, with no further information on the exact nature of the violations.

Aside from disallowing use of their accounts, the action has also made their accounts invisible to other users.

The tweets below show examples of the suspension notifications shown to affected Instagram users.

#instagram just suspended my account for community guidelines?? I have not posted in 2 years, my comments are minimal. I just share stories when I travel or have to give someone a shoutout. What’s up!!! pic.twitter.com/36fM00bsZm — Ankit Kujur (@kujurbaba) October 31, 2022

My instagram account got suspended today without any valid reason. I just checked Twitter and got to know it’s happening with thousands of people around the world. Can someone please help me get my account back?#instagramdown #myinstagram #Instagram pic.twitter.com/B5UPqZq17F — Muskaan Puri (@MuskaanPuri4) October 31, 2022

Several users also reported using the “Disagree with decision” option did not work, with the app getting stuck in an infinite loading window.

Some managed to get through to the verification step that required entering their phone number and email address.

However, they were unable to log into their accounts afterwards, with Instagram showing no account was linked to their details.

In a tweet posted at 16:14 SAST, Instagram confirmed it was aware of some users being unable to access their accounts and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

MyBroadband asked Instagram parent company Meta Platforms for feedback on the issue but did not immediately receive feedback to our queries.

The graph below shows the increase in complaints on Downdetector relating to Instagram issues in South Africa on Monday, 31 October 2022.