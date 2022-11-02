Elon Musk wants Twitter edit button to be free

Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk wants to make the ability to edit tweets free for all its users, Platformer’s Casey Newton reports.

Newton has learnt that this is one of the other significant changes the “Chief Twit” has demanded staff make to the social media platform’s functionalities.

The highly-demanded feature is currently only available in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, and only to those who pay for a Twitter Blue subscription.

In the US, this is priced at $4.99 per month, although a revamp of the service could see the price increase to $8.

The revamp includes several new features, such as getting a verification badge, seeing fewer ads, and getting priority treatment for replies to tweets.

But Musk reportedly does not want people to pay for the privilege of being able to edit their tweets.

Edit button’s arrival could be due to Musk’s influence

The editing feature is one of the first topics Musk touched on after becoming the company’s largest shareholder in April 2022.

Musk published a poll to Twitter asking whether the platform should get an edit button, jokingly spelling the “yes” option as “yse”.

It was retweeted by then Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, who advised users to “please vote carefully” as the consequences of the poll were important.

Out of around 4.4 million votes, 73.6% were in favour of the addition.

Shortly after that, Twitter announced it was working on the feature, and a few months later, it entered testing before being rolled out to Twitter Blue subscribers.

The editing feature lets users modify their tweets up to five times within half an hour of the original publication.

Other users can view a tweet’s entire edit history by clicking on a pen icon next to the tweet’s timestamp.

That avoids abuse of the feature for promoting misleading or controversial content.

