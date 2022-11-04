Google adding delivery tracking to Gmail

Google has announced that it is adding delivery tracking features to Gmail, giving users a view of their package tracking information in their inbox.

The software giant said the feature would be rolling out in the next few weeks, showing package delivery dates without users having to open the email and click a tracking link.

“In the coming weeks, Gmail will show a simple, helpful view of your package tracking and delivery information right in your inbox,” Google said.

“Package tracking will be available across most major US shipping carriers and will provide important details at a glance, such as estimated arrival date and status — like ‘Label created’, ‘Arriving tomorrow’ or ‘Delivered today’.”

Gmail will notify users when the feature is available and allow them to opt-in to receive tracking updates. Users can opt out at any time through Gmail settings.

If a user opts in, the email platform will automatically look up package delivery statuses using the relevant tracking numbers and show them in the inbox.

Users who click on their order confirmation emails will be provided more information via a banner at the top of the message.

Notably, a Google spokesperson told The Verge that Amazon’s email format doesn’t allow Gmail to show the tracking information for orders placed through the e-commerce giant.

Now read: Twitter could start charging for verification badges from next week