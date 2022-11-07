Twitter delays $8 Blue subscription launch

Twitter will be increasing the price of its Blue subscription service — the plan users will require to have their account verified — to $7.99 a month, CEO Elon Musk announced.

However, citing an internal memo, The Verge reported the micro-blogging company has decided to delay its launch until 9 November 2022, following the conclusion of the US midterm elections.

The verification checkmark currently serves as proof of authenticity for high-profile accounts run by prominent figures like celebrities and politicians, government authorities, and well-known companies.

To replace this function, Musk said there would be a secondary tag below the name for public figures, which is already the case for politicians.

Elon Musk first indicated that he would increase the cost of verification to as much as $20 (R360, excl. VAT and fees) a month in late October 2022.

However, shortly afterwards, Musk suggested a reduced increase to $7.99 per month, adding that the subscription would include the verification check mark.

The price jump represents a 60% increase from $5 (R90, excl. VAT and fees) per month and will include new features such as fewer ads and the ability to share longer videos and audio.

South Africa does not currently have access to Twitter Blue. Prices in brackets are direct rand-dollar conversions, excluding 15% VAT and the currency conversion fees most banks charge.

Musk said Twitter would regionally adjust the price for purchasing power parity (PPP).

The World Bank lists South Africa’s 2021 PPP conversion factor as 7.17, suggesting an adjusted price of around R60 per month for Twitter Blue.

South Africans could therefore get the new Twitter Blue for cheaper than if we had to pay $5 per month for the old version of the service.

Musk said the subscription would give customers priority in replies, mentions, and Twitter’s search feature.