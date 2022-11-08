YouTube bringing Shorts to TV

YouTube is bringing its TikTok-like short-form videos — YouTube Shorts — to its TV apps, the company announced in a blog post.

The feature’s inclusion in YouTube’s TV apps meant the company had to overcome some design challenges, the most prominent being that the short-form videos are optimised for smartphones.

“When we introduced this new format, we optimised the experience for the mobile creator and viewer,” YouTube chief product officer, Neal Mohan, said.

“Today, we’re expanding viewing access to Shorts to our fastest growing surface: the TV screen.”

YouTube tested three different layouts for Shorts on TV and found that the best was an interface that displays videos in the centre of the screen, with further details and controls filling the blank spaces on either side.

The layout includes like and dislike buttons, comments, and information relating to the video.

YouTube created two prototypes — a “simple” and “maximal” design — to test with community users. The consensus was that users favoured the “maximal” design.

“The ‘maximal’ prototype gave a lot more visible functionality, from related tags to comments and included a colour-sampled blurred background,” YouTube said.

The Google-owned company said Shorts for TV apps started rolling out on Monday, 7 November 2022.

