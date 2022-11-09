Twitter will get two verification badges — including one that is not for sale

Twitter will feature an additional “Official” verification badge below the user’s profile name after its new Twitter Blue subscription launches, Engadget reports.

The secondary label will allow users to confirm if an account belongs to official entities like governments or businesses, regardless of whether they pay for the new Twitter Blue subscription.

The label was previously spotted in an internal Twitter build and confirmed by Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk.

There will be a secondary tag below the name for someone who is a public figure, which is already the case for politicians — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Twitter’s vice president in charge of the new subscription plan, Esther Crawford, explained how the new label would work in a tweet thread posted on Wednesday.

Crawford said that not all previously-verified accounts would get the ‘Official’ label, and it would not be available for purchase like the blue checkmark.

“Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures,” Crawford said.

The secondary label will require an identity confirmation process to ensure the account represents who it claims to represent.

While getting the blue checkmark previously required this process, this will no longer be the case.

“The new Twitter Blue does not include ID verification — it’s an opt-in, paid subscription that offers a blue checkmark and access to select features,” Crawford said.

She added the company would continue to experiment with ways to differentiate between the blue checkmark and the “Official” label.

The screenshot below shows an example of a Twitter profile with the new “Official” label and blue checkmark.

Now read: These WhatsApp messages can cause legal trouble for group admins and companies in South Africa