WhatsApp calling not a problem for VoIP in South Africa

Three major voice-over-Internet-protocol (VoIP) providers in South Africa are not worried that data-based calling like that offered through WhatsApp will threaten their offerings.

A conventional cellular call converts your voice into radio waves transmitted through the air between mobile towers and backhaul networks, which is converted back into voice at the receiver’s end.

VoIP converts your voice into a digital signal and transmits it over the Internet to the receiver, where it is converted back into voice.

The most obvious benefit of VoIP is providing businesses with a more cost-effective way for employees to make calls.

Internet-based calls cost less per minute than conventional cellular or telephonic calls.

Data-based calling via Internet-connected apps is also becoming increasingly popular with South Africans.

Although available on several apps, WhatsApp has proven to be among the preferred options as it is the most popular chat app in the country.

Similar to VoIP, WhatsApp’s data-based calling works out to be cheaper per minute than conventional cellular calls.

In addition, some mobile operators offer WhatsApp-specific data at discounted prices, bringing costs down even further.

Many companies have adopted WhatsApp Business services to engage more effectively with customers through instant messaging.

That raises the question — will they also start using the platform for making and receiving calls?

Vox Telecoms’ head of voice and visual communications, Andrew King, said VoIP’s first significant advantage was that it was not app-dependant.

“VoIP applications and calls differ quite significantly from a WhatsApp call in that a VoIP call is made using a number issued from the National Numbering Plan (NPP),” King said.

That means the VoIP call can be made to, and received from, any other telephone or mobile number.

“A WhatsApp call does not use a number issued from the NNP, and as such calls can only be made between one WhatsApp user and another WhatsApp user,” King stated.

VoIP the preferred business tool, with WhatsApp on the side

Switchtel managing director Shannon Swanepoel said while the company’s business customers used WhatsApp as an additional tool for basic support or marketing, it did not serve day-to-day calling.

“As a VoIP Provider, we don’t see Whatsapp as a threat. We see it as an auxiliary service to the solutions we provide,” Swanepoel said.

“Whatsapp can add value to any business’s marketing strategy, but it has limitations and can create vulnerabilities.”

Swanepoel said while there was a cost benefit to using VoIP, its features and functionality had become the key components.

Although VoIP softphones provided users with the mobility and flexibility to call over any broadband Internet connection, the business still had full control over the system.

“A VoIP softphone will display the company’s business number, and any calls made by the employee will be billed to the company,” she said.

“The company will have access to call detail records, and if they have a hosted switchboard they can call extension to extension free of charge, they can also have call recording, and they can transfer both within the organisation and externally.”

Euphoria Telecom chief technology officer Nic Laschinger said although WhatsApp calling could see more adoption for business use, the functionality offered by private branch exchange (PBX) systems that run VoIP was an essential part of how businesses interacted.

“This functionality includes centralised management, secure call recording, calling line identifications, digital/physical receptionists, per-second billing, extensions all under one umbrella, unified identity and call quality, to name a few,” said Laschinger.

“Think of a call centre manager, if they need to be managing agents in different queues so that all of the calls coming in are answered promptly, whether it’s a service call, support call or new product call,” he explained.

“They need a telephony solution that can ensure calls are answered and routed appropriately. They need to report on call volumes and what the outcome of any call was — like did it result in a sale or is there a query that needs to be followed up?”

“Even just recording all of the calls and securely storing them is something you largely cannot do on a cellphone.”

In addition, Laschinger said VoIP providers offered redundancy, so if a network went down, traffic would run over other networks.

He said that this is critical for businesses that need to be contactable and connected.

Swanepoel added there was also a risk of losing ownership of clients, should an employee that used WhatsApp calling for official business leave the company.

VoIP softphones could further help ensure the work-life balance of employees.

“Used in conjunction with a VoIP switchboard, calls don’t have to be answered after-hours and instead can go to voice mail or a pre-recorded message or even to standby personnel,” Swanepoel said.

Vox’s VoIP service for small to medium and large businesses also supports integration with Microsoft Teams.

“By subscribing to Operator Connect from Vox, organisations can easily equip every Microsoft Teams user with a telephone number, enabling these users to receive telephone calls within Teams and to make calls from Teams to anyone that has a phone number.”

VoIP cost savings

While VoIP services are generally geared towards businesses, Vox offers its Vobi app with cheap calling rates to any user.

Once downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store, customers can choose from two VoIP packages which lets them make calls to any network at the following fees:

Unlimited calling — R171 fixed fee per month

Consumption-based — R29 fixed fee per month, plus 46 cents per minute

“With Vobi, regardless of the selected package, in-app texting and video calls are free — you only pay for the data used (either a mobile or WiFi connection).”

Swanepoel said that Switchtel was also working on an unlimited calls option for home and business customers to be rolled out in the next few months.

“In the future, call prices will, much like data, trend towards either a fixed monthly fee or so low as to be irrelevant,” said Swanepoel.

