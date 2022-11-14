Organisations can soon verify related Twitter accounts

After Twitter’s first attempt to charge users for account verification flopped, Elon Musk revealed that the company is working on a new approach.

In a post on Sunday, 13 November 2022, Musk said Twitter would soon roll out a verification feature that will see organizations able to authenticate accounts with which they are associated.

“Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organizations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them,” Musk said.

Under Musk’s leadership, Twitter has chopped and changed its approach to account verification, with the micro-blogging company backtracking on its “official” verification feature just hours after launching it.

It later brought the “grey tick” feature back.

However, Musk said that mistakes are expected, adding that the company will continue experimenting under his ownership.

“Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months,” he said in a post on Wednesday, 9 November.

“We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.”

Twitter initially added a blue checkmark to verified accounts owned by known people, including politicians, government accounts, and commercial companies.

However, after Musk’s takeover of the company, he proposed charging users for the blue checkmark to be included with Twitter’s Blue subscription.

Essentially, users could pay $8 (R138, excl. VAT and fees) per month to have the blue checkmark next to their name. This caused concern amongst users worried about imposter accounts.

To address the concern, Twitter proposed the “official” verification feature, which it quickly scrapped, then brought back.

