We tested Pick n Pay’s online homeware store

MyBroadband tested Pick n Pay’s new homeware online store, and it worked well, although delivery for a single item took three days.

Last week, Pick n Pay launched an online storefront listing all the homeware products it sells.

Dubbed Pick n Pay Home, it includes an extensive product range such as furniture, appliances, tech and sports goods.

The retailer said the store would focus on new and exclusive online-only premium brands, such as Zwilling, Staub and Siemens. It will also feature the latest products and brands available in stores.

The site is easy to navigate with a search and filter function that works well — something with which new online stores often struggle.

We found a 64GB flash drive under the Computers and Electronics department and bought one to test the store.

We created a new Pick n Pay account and could add a Smart Shopper card number to earn points on our purchases.

Pick n Pay said Smart Shopper customers would also get 10% back on every purchase to spend on groceries.

This 10% cash-back will be automatically loaded to customers’ Smart Shopper cards and be redeemable over ten months in any Pick n Pay supermarket.

This bonus Smart Shopper benefit is in addition to any special offer, such as Pick n Pay Home’s daily launch deals and upcoming Black Friday deals.

Our new account also gave us a promotion code to get free delivery on an order, so we used it during the test.

Delivery is usually R99 for smaller orders or free if an order is over R500.

Collecting your order from a physical store is also available for free.

We noted that the minimum spend in the online store is R100, but this should be fine on a site focusing on big-ticket items.

Placing the order was easy, and payment was simple.

A small test transaction is done and immediately reversed on your card to verify the details, and Pick n Pay only charges the full amount before delivery.

Our flash drive arrived three days after placing the order, well within the promised 2–5 business days.

Other online retailers like Takealot offer next-day delivery on most items, making three days feel like a long time to wait.

Makro also announced this year that it was slashing delivery times, including offering same-day delivery in some cases.

Pick n Pay Home’s 2–5 business day delivery is relatively standard and quick compared to what many online stores offered a few years ago.

It is good to see more brands opening competitive online stores as this keeps competition high, which is good for the end consumer.