Hive sign-ups surge after Musk’s Twitter takeover — reaches one million users

Hive recorded a massive surge in sign-ups following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, with the microblogging alternative reaching one million users, TechCrunch reports.

The app is not a direct clone of Twitter, is currently only available via mobile apps, and currently sits in the top 20 on the US app store. It does not rank in the top 100 free apps in South Africa.

Hive combines aspects from various social media apps, including Instagram, Twitter, and MySpace, and was founded by Raluca Pop in 2019. Pop also reportedly goes by Kassandra.

Hive isn’t exclusively timeline-based like Twitter and lets users explore and discuss interests across various topics, including Science, Tech, Cars, Pets, and Gaming.

It does, however, use the same follower-based model as Twitter.

Hive’s user base started rising in the weeks leading up to Musk’s Twitter takeover.

Citing data from Sensor Tower, TechCrunch said the social media platform appears to have gained traction with people outside of the US, with non-US installs accounting for 86% of Hive’s total downloads.

It also said that nearly 30% of the app’s lifetime installs across iOS and Android happened in the last 30 days.

Hive saw a further surge in sign-ups on Friday, 18 November 2022, which continued over the weekend.

Pop told TechCrunch that new sign-ups since Thursday, 17 November 2022, had exceeded 400,000, with the app topping one million users a few days later.

Hive is not the only Twitter alternative that has seen its user numbers rise since Musk’s takeover.

In early November, the social media platform Mastodon said it had also seen a significant surge in sign-ups since the acquisition.

Mastodon works differently from Twitter and Hive, with the platform consisting of a network of individually-owned servers from which new users can choose.

When users sign up for Mastodon, they must first choose a server. However, the choice isn’t too critical, as you can follow and interact with users on other servers.

The servers are often themed by country, city, or interest, including music, gaming, and technology, and administrators can be selective about the other servers to which they are linked.

Other social platforms seeing an influx of users include Tumblr (acquired from Verizon by WordPress developer Automattic in 2019), Post (waitlist only), and Cohost.

