What’s Next in Cloud — Megan Nicholas on access to uncapped connectivity in South Africa

Megan Nicholas is the Managing Director of Supersonic South Africa and has over 25 years of experience in the telecommunications industry.

She has acquired numerous awards for her contributions to this field, such as Most Influential Woman in ICT in Business and Government (2016), Most Engaging Leader via the Telkom Employee Satisfaction Survey (2015, 2016), and National Female Leader Representative and sponsor for Telkom’s Female Leadership Development Program (2014-2020).

Nicholas leads in the areas of strategy and business turnarounds by designing and executing plans that deliver enhanced profitability.

In this episode of What’s Next in Cloud, Megan Nicholas discusses how she and her Supersonic team are working to improve connectivity in South Africa.

She unpacks the issues currently surrounding connectivity in the country and why it is important that these issues are solved.

Nicholas also explains the measures taken by Supersonic to grow access to connectivity in South Africa, such as Air Fibre – a hybrid system between mobile and backhaul via fibre that uses line-of-sight technology to great effect.

The full interview with Megan Nicholas can be watched below.