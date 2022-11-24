Musk asks Twitter users to vote on amnesty for suspended accounts

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has asked the platform’s users to vote on whether it should offer general amnesty to suspended accounts.

However, Musk specified that it would only be granted provided they have not broken any laws or spammed on the platform.

“Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?” Musk asked in a Twitter post.

Musk posted the Tweet on Wednesday, 23 November 2022, and at the time of writing, the results show that a large majority of users favour granting suspended accounts amnesty.

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

This isn’t the first time Musk has leveraged his follower base to help him justify decisions relating to the platform.

On Saturday, 19 November 2022, he polled users on whether he should reinstate Donald Trump’s Twitter account.

The results show that a slight majority — 51.8% — of voters favoured allowing Trump back onto the platform.

Trump was permanently banned from Twitter in 2021 for breaking its rules against glorifying violence.

Twitter — under the helm of Jack Dorsey at the time — said it decided to ban Trump “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”