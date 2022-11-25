Twitter bringing back more banned users after Musk’s amnesty poll gets big support

Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. will vastly expand the reinstatement of banned users from next week in a major reversal of the site’s content-moderation policies.

In response to a poll conducted by Musk, about 72% of participants voted in favour of a “general amnesty” for suspended accounts on Twitter “provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

Musk on Thursday said the amnesty will begin next week.

The people have spoken. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Since buying Twitter, the billionaire chief executive has reinstated a number of accounts including former President Donald Trump, Christian news satire site Babylon Bee and Canadian self-help author Jordan Peterson.

While Musk had previously said no reinstatements would be made before the formation of a content moderation council, he’s accused activists groups of breaking a deal made over the council.