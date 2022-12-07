Huge Google Search change

Google has started rolling out continuous scrolling for search results on desktop browsers.

From Tuesday, 6 December 2022, English users of Google Search in the US will see the content from up to six results pages when scrolling down.

Once they reach the last set of initial results, they will see a new “More” button at the bottom to load additional content.

The change makes the Google Search experience similar to feeds on social media apps like Twitter and Facebook.

The GIF in the tweet below shows how continuous scrolling on Google Search on desktop works.

Starting today, we’re bringing continuous scrolling to desktop in English in the U.S. so you can continue to see more search results easily. When you reach the bottom of a search results page, you’ll now be able to see up to six pages of results. pic.twitter.com/xIuVP24FFm — Google (@Google) December 5, 2022

Continuous scrolling has also been available for Google Search on mobile devices since October 2021.

However, in this case, the next set of content loads automatically when the user reaches the bottom of the page.

In other countries, Google Search on desktop currently breaks search results into multiple pages, typically in batches of 10.

When the user reaches the end of the results, they can navigate to 9 other pages before or after the current page or choose to jump between pages with “previous” or “next”.

Google said the change would allow users to continue to see more search results easily, but several users on Twitter disagreed.

“Please don’t do this. Continuous scrolling kills the web. [It] prevents you [from going] back to the location where you clicked a link, [is] unpredictable, kills the scroll bar,” one user said.

“At least make it optional. Paginated, I can remember something like ‘page 3 somewhere in the lower third’. With this infinite thing, you’re lost,” another stated.

“We will probably lose the ability to send a search link of a specific page? Or do the links reflect that?” they asked.

It is unclear if or when Google plans to roll out continuous desktop scrolling for Search in other countries and languages.