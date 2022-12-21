Elon Musk’s top 10 tweets of 2022

2022 has been big for Twitter and one of its most well-known users, Elon Musk, who added the social media platform to his portfolio of companies this year.

From late October 2022, Twitter joined SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, OpenAI, and The Boring Company,

Musk first started acquiring shares in Twitter in January 2022, gradually increasing his stake to become the company’s biggest shareholder in the months after that.

In mid-April 2022, he offered to buy the entire company at $54.20 per share, which meant he would have to shell out $44 billion to take Twitter private.

Musk then seemingly appeared to backtrack on his offer or tried to push the price down, claiming that Twitter was hiding how severe its spam bot problem was, which inflated its subscriber numbers.

That prompted a legal challenge from Twitter to try and force him to pay the original price.

After several months of filings and counter-filings by Twitter and Musk’s legal teams, he eventually agreed to buy the company for the agreed-upon $44 billion.

Twitter is among the less interesting of Musk’s ventures when it comes to cutting-edge tech.

Nonetheless, its acquisition came at a substantial cost to Musk’s fortune.

Shares in his electric vehicle company Tesla were hammered after Musk had to sell at least $19 billion of his stock in the company to fund part of the $44 billion Twitter purchase.

Many analysts and Musk himself believe he overpaid for the company.

It, therefore, makes sense that Musk has dedicated plenty of time and energy to get his investment to pay off.

Only a few weeks after taking over, Musk has fired thousands of employees, scrapped remote working, and cut down on expenses like free lunches.

He has also pushed Twitter staff to revamp the Blue subscription service and develop new features to make the platform generate more revenue outside of advertising.

Several major advertisers took issue with Musk’s upheaval. Apple, although it reportedly resumed advertising on the platform, has deleted all of its tweets.

Musk’s tweeting shenanigans

Musk has also been a frequent user of his platform this year, typically posting multiple tweets per day.

Many of these have been focused on his plans for Twitter leading up to, and in the wake of, the acquisition.

The 51-year-old has long been among the platform’s most prolific tweeters, with news publications frequently jumping to report his public statements.

Musk is also well-known for embracing geek and Internet culture in his online activity.

He often talks about his experience playing certain video games and regularly posts and retweets popular memes.

MyBroadband assembled the eccentric billionaire’s top 10 tweets for 2022 based on the number of times Twitter users liked/favourited them.

Most of the tweets we found concerned Musk’s relationship with Twitter, expressed with a good measure of humour.

Below are Elon Musk’s top 10 most-liked tweets of 2022.

10. Making an entrance — 1.3 million

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

9. Cue the conspiracy theories — 1.8 million

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

8. Twitter killing Twitter (in meme format) — 2.1 million

7. You may now make jokes — 2.3 million

Comedy is now legal on Twitter — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

6. I own Twitter now — 2.4 million

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

5. No hope for McDonald’s ice cream machines — 2.5 million

Listen, I can’t do miracles ok pic.twitter.com/z7dvLMUXy8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

4. Advocating for free speech — 2.5 million

3. Calling on users to make Twitter a good time — 2.6 million

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

2. A promise to embrace critics — 3.2 million

I hope that even my worst critics remain on Twitter, because that is what free speech means — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 25, 2022

1. Putting a kick back in the world’s most popular soft drink — 4.7 million