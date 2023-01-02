The most expensive products on Takealot — including a R360,900 second-hand watch

As the dominant ecommerce retailer in South Africa, Takealot offers a wide range of products, including some that will leave a big dent in your wallet.

MyBroadband looked for the most expensive products available from the retailer during December and found that textbooks, watches, drone cameras, and battery backup-inverter combinations top the list.

It wasn’t a tech gadget that took the spot for the most expensive item — instead, first place went to a Landolt-Börnstein textbook priced at R416,599.

According to the retailer’s website, the textbook — Subvolume C of Landolt-Börnstein’s Phase Diagrams and Physical Properties of Nonequilibrium Alloys — was marked down from R440,318.

Interestingly, the textbook was listed for R375,279 around the same time last year. It said at the time the book had been marked down from R416,521.

South Africans can buy the book from Amazon for much less — $9,967 (R176,505 excl. shipping and import duties).

There were two pre-owned watches for sale on Takealot — an IWC Big Pilots Big Date Mens’ watch priced at R360,900 and a Girard Perregaux Sport Classique Foudroyante Automatic watch listed at R216,900.

Another notable product is a Huawei Isitepower-M 5kW Inverter and 15kWh battery kit for R199,999.

The other most expensive tech-related products on Takealot’s website included the DJI Zenmuse L1 drone camera for R200,699, an 83-inch LG 4K Smart TV for R159,999, and a THT60 Thermographic camera for R133,102.

Top 10 most expensive products

The top 10 most expensive products you could buy on Takealot are listed below.

Several of the items appear to have been removed from the store between writing and publication time.

Where multiple versions or different types of the same product were found, we compiled them under a single item.

For instance, seven of the top ten most expensive items on Takealot were Landolt-Börnstein books.

Landolt-Börnstein books — Up to R416,599

IWC Big Pilots Big Date Men’s Watch Pre-Owned — R360,900

Girard Perregaux Sport Classique Foudroyante Automatic Watch Pre-Owned — R216,900

DJI Zenmuse L1 Camera — R200,699

Huawei Isitepower-M 1PH Back-Up Kit 5KW Inverter 15KWh Battery Lithium-Ion — R199,999

LG 83-inch 4K OLED Smart TV — R159,999

Incredibly High-Quality Persian Keshan Carpet 417cm x 260cm Hand Knotted — R139,000

THT60 Thermal Imager — R133,102

Various jewellery — Up to R130,998

Manfrotto Long John Silver Light Stand 570cm — R129,999