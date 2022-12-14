We tested the Pudo Locker delivery service and were impressed

We recently tested Pudo’s locker delivery service and were impressed with its ease of use.

Pudo is a courier service from The Courier Guy, which uses lockers where users can drop off and collect their parcels.

We sent a tracker from Centurion to Cape Town and back to test the service and were surprised by how easy it was to use.

The service is booked online with an easy step-by-step service where the details of the sender and receiver are captured.

The sender then receives a code which can be entered at the chosen drop-off locker.

One of the lockers opens, and the sender puts the parcel inside and closes it back up.

A few days later, the recipient gets a similar code and can retrieve the parcel from a nearby locker.

The ability to drop and collect the parcel from the lockers makes it convenient, as you don’t have to deal with a courier arriving at an inconvenient time.

Many lockers are open 24/7, allowing you to pick up a parcel on your way to or from work instead of worrying about when it will be delivered and making sure you are available.

Our parcel took two days to arrive in Cape Town from when we sent it in Centurion.

Our GPS tracker indicates that the courier drove our parcel down, making this an impressive transit time.

We can also clearly see where the parcel went through the Courier Guy warehouses in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The journey back took four days which is still within the estimated 1-4 business day delivery times on the Pudo website.

Different locker sizes have varying prices ranging from R50 to R200, but a limited promotion makes XS parcels R40 and all the other sizes R50.