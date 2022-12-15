Twitter co-founder pledges $1 million every year to Signal chat app

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey says he will give open source chat app Signal $1 million per year as one of several grants to accelerate open Internet and protocol work.

The co-founder and former CEO of Twitter made the pledge in a statement published on Pastebin on Thursday.

“I’m going to open a new category of #startsmall grants: ‘open Internet development’,” Dorsey said.

“It will start with a focus of giving cash and equity grants to engineering teams working on social media and private communication protocols, Bitcoin, and a web-only mobile OS.”

He said the $1 million annual injection for Signal would be the first of several grants, with more to be revealed next week.

Dorsey expressed his motivation for the grants in his response to the release of the #TwitterFiles, which has revealed some historical controversial moderation practices by Twitter employees.

He reiterated three key principles that he believed should apply to the web:

Social media must be resilient to corporate and government control. Only the original author may remove the content they produce. Moderation is best implemented by algorithmic choice.

As part of his support for these ideals, Dorsey argues that the only way to live up to the principles is to have a free and open social media protocol, that is not owned by a single company or group of companies, and is resilient to corporate and government influence.

“The problem today is that we have companies who own both the protocol and discovery of content,” Dorsey said, which “ultimately puts one person in charge of what’s available and seen, or not”.

Dorsey said that this approach introduced a single point of failure, and no matter how “great” the person was, they would fracture the public conversation over time, which might lead to more control by governments and corporations.

For this reason, he believes an open protocol is needed and maintains businesses can be built off of it.

“For proof, look at both the web and email,” Dorsey said.

“As far as the free and open social media protocol goes, there are many competing projects: @bluesky is one with the AT Protocol, Mastodon another, Matrix yet another…and there will be many more,” said Dorsey.

“One will have a chance at becoming a standard like HTTP or SMTP. This isn’t about a ‘decentralized Twitter.’ This is a focused and urgent push for a foundational core technology standard to make social media a native part of the Internet.

“I believe this is critical both to Twitter’s future, and the public conversation’s ability to truly serve the people, which helps hold governments and corporations accountable. And hopefully makes it all a lot more fun and informative again.”

