Twitter bans promoting Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon while Elon Musk attends FIFA World Cup final

Twitter said it would remove accounts “created solely” to promote other social media platforms.

The company “will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames” for Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post, Twitter Support said in a series of tweets Sunday.

Specifically, we will remove accounts created solely for the purpose of promoting other social platforms and content that contains links or usernames for the following platforms: Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Nostr and Post. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) December 18, 2022

Dubbed the “promotion of alternative social platforms policy“, Twitter has expressly forbidden promoting “prohibited” rivals.

In addition to the platforms named in the tweet above, it has also classified third-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee, and lnk.bio as “prohibited”.

Twitter gave the following examples of prohibited posts:

“follow me @username on Instagram”

“[email protected]”

“check out my profile on Facebook – facebook.com/username”

It also said that accounts used for the main purpose of promoting content on another social platform may be suspended.

Any attempts to bypass restrictions on external links to the “prohibited” social media platforms through technical or non-technical means, such as URL cloaking or plaintext obfuscation, violate the policy.

Violation of the policy could result in temporary account locks or suspensions until the offending tweets are deleted, or links removed from account bios.

“This includes, but is not limited to, spelling out ‘dot’ for social media platforms that use ‘.’ in the names to avoid URL creation, or sharing screenshots of your handle on a prohibited social media platform,” Twitter said.

Example: “instagram dot com/username”

The new policy rolled out while Twitter CEO Elon Musk was watching the FIFA World Cup final in Qatar.

The eccentric tech billionaire has since apologised.

“Going forward, there will be a vote for major policy changes. My apologies. Won’t happen again,” Musk stated.

He has also launched a poll asking whether he should step down as head of Twitter, and pledged to abide by the results.

“As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it,” Musk said in a follow-up tweet.

Reporting with Bloomberg.