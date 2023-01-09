Takealot pick-up counters launched in Pick n Pay

Pick n Pay has launched a new pick-up point for Takealot customers at its Table Bay Mall store in Cape Town.

The retailer said that this is part of a pilot to offer customers the convenience of picking up their non-food online orders while shopping for groceries.

Its Takealot pick-up point launched a week before Christmas and reached collection capacity within two days, which Pick n Pay said indicates strong potential for this concept.

“We aim to run the pilot for three months to gauge the value it provides customers, but the results after two weeks are already very promising,” said Ansgar Pabst, Pick n Pay’s omnichannel general merchandise head.

Thanks to the substantial customer interest, Pick n Pay aims to increase the number of in-store collections per day due and will add more stores to the pilot in the coming weeks.

It said Takealot customers could pick up most of their orders, except very large appliances.

The service is operational during regular store hours, and customers can reserve a collection day.

A pick-up point is convenient for customers who can’t wait for a delivery, or for those living in areas that don’t qualify for home delivery.

The retailers said the venture could improve online inclusivity for millions of customers thanks to Pick n Pay’s extensive 2,000-store network.

“Our stores have evolved from just a place to shop your groceries,” Pabst stated.

“They are a place for time-strapped customers to pay their bills, RICA their SIM card or do their banking.”

Pick n Pay entered into a commercial services agreement with the Takealot Group last year to scale its on-demand delivery with Mr D.

In addition to its newly launched Pick n Pay Home online store, the retail giant offers more than 500 general merchandise products on Takealot.

Its new on-demand grocery and liquor shopping service — PnP Groceries delivered by Mr D — officially launched in October 2022 and has been rolled out to over 300 stores.