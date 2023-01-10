YouTube rolling out revenue sharing for Shorts

Starting today, YouTube is rolling out its partner programme agreement that will see creators earn ad share revenue on their Shorts views.

Part of the agreement will include YouTube introducing new “Monetisation Modules”, allowing creators more flexibility over how they earn money on the platform.

The company recommends that creators accept all “Monetisation Modules” to unlock their full earning potential. YouTube will start sharing revenue with eligible creators from 1 February 2023.

Content creators have until 10 July 2023 to accept the partner programme’s new terms.

“After signing the Base Terms, which are the foundational contract terms for all creators wishing to monetise on the platform, creators can pick and choose from contract Modules to unlock earning opportunities,” the new terms read.

The company launched ads on its short-form videos — YouTube Shorts — in May 2022.

“We’ve been experimenting with ads in YouTube Shorts since last year, and we’re now gradually rolling that out to all advertisers around the world,” Google Ads VP Jerry Dischler said.

In September 2022, YouTube announced a program to let creators earn 45% of revenue from ads on their Shorts.

The announcement came in the face of intense competition from other platforms like TikTok. However, YouTuber Kris Collins (a.k.a Kallmekris) believes YouTube’s offering is stronger.

“Other platforms are focused on getting people their 15 seconds of fame, which is great,” she said.

“But YouTube is taking a different approach. They’re helping creators make stuff in multiple formats.”

