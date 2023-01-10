The DA’s Twitter account has been offline for over 24 hours

The Democratic Alliance’s Twitter account appears to have been suspended and has been offline for 24 hours and counting.

It isn’t clear why the account was taken down.

Google’s web cache has a copy of the page it stored at 11:14 on Monday, 9 Jan 2023.

It shows the DA’s last post as a link to a media statement condemning the alleged attempted assassination of outgoing Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.

“The DA condemns the attempted murder of Eskom’s CEO, Andre de Ruyter at Megawatt Park, while dutifully attending to his duties in the wake of his resignation – thrust upon him by ANC factions.

“Ramaphosa must outline what is being done to address this,” the post states.

Responding to questions on Twitter about why the page was offline, DA IT head Adrian Firth indicated that the party had not removed the page.

“The problem is on Twitter’s side not ours, we are waiting for feedback from them,” he stated.

MyBroadband contacted the DA for an update on its Twitter page suspension, but it had not responded by the time of publication.

Update: Firth told MyBroadband that the DA has heard back from Twitter and that their social media team is working with them to resolve the problem.

Twitter also did not respond to requests for comment.

