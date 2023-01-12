Twitter working on in-app coins for creators

Twitter is experimenting with an in-app currency called “Coins” that creators can earn on the platform.

Two app researchers, Nima Owji and Jane Manchin Wong, recently tweeted screenshots of the feature, which is currently under development.

Owji previously tweeted two images showing a Tips section under Monetisation which mentioned Twitter Coins.

In new screenshots, Owji and Wong revealed Twitter developers had added a Coins option to an early build of the platform’s navigation bar.

They also shared the purchasing screen for the Coins, which allows users to buy them through Swipe.

#Twitter keeps working on Twitter Coins! They’ve added an item named “Coins” to the navbar menu. https://t.co/v6ZWTdlMVY pic.twitter.com/ytvvz17nfp — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) January 10, 2023

A description explains the Coins are intended to allow users to support creators that tweet “great” content.

Wong also revealed an Awards page which seemed to show Twitter users will be able to buy certain in-app gifts for others using the coins. These gifts have costs ranging from one coin to 5,000.

It is unclear how much Twitter plans to charge for the coins, whether they will be exchangeable for cash, or could be used for buying other products.

Engadget reported that Twitter would presumably get a cut of the revenue generated from their sale if the feature officially launched.

Twitter owner Elon Musk has been driving the company’s teams to develop new revenue streams outside of its advertising division since taking the helm towards the end of last year.

Musk also pushed for the launch of a revamped $8 Twitter Blue subscription that allows users to buy a verification badge, among several other additional features.

