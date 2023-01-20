Meta bundles Instagram, Facebook, Messenger settings in new Accounts Center

Meta Platforms is rolling out a new Accounts Center that will see Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram settings moved to the same place.

Users can adjust personal details, passwords and security, ad preferences, and payments from the Account Center, making it easier for those who use multiple apps to manage their settings.

It will live in the settings menu of all three platforms, meaning users can adjust their Messenger settings from Instagram and vice versa.

It will also include the standalone accounts that Quest owners who don’t want a Facebook account can use.

However, it should be noted that Meta won’t add all accounts to the Account Center automatically.

“Adding more than one account to the same Accounts Center is optional — if you want to keep your accounts in separate Accounts Centers, you can,” the company said in a blog post.

Meta says it has also improved its ad preferences, including adding an Activity information section and giving users more control over their ads.

The company said the Activity information section would “help people easily understand how their activity sent from other websites and apps is used to power the ads they see”.

Meta activated the new Accounts Center feature on Thursday, 19 January 2023, and said it would roll out to all Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram users over the coming months.

