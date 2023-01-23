Watchdog slaps WhatsApp with R103-million fine

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC) has slapped WhatsApp Ireland with a €5.5 million (R103 million) fine for General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) violations, Bleeping Computer reports.

The fine relates to violations of Article 6 of the GDPR, which requires transparency, lawfulness, and fairness in data protection processes.

The Meta Platforms-owned messaging company has six months to bring its data processing operations into compliance, or it will receive another hefty fine.

A complaint submitted to the DPC implied that WhatsApp forces users to accept its Terms of Service changes to continue using the platform.

The complaint accused WhatsApp of blocking user access to the app if consent for data processing was not given — a violation of Article 7 recital 32 of the GDPR.

The section specifies that user consent must be given willingly, on a “specific, informed and unambiguous” basis, without pressure, influence, or elements that can create bias.

Further investigations by the DPC revealed the following:

WhatsApp Ireland didn’t adequately outline the legal basis or the exact reasons for the requested user data processing — a violation of Articles 12 and 13 of the GDPR.

However, WhatsApp did not violate Article 7 of the GDPR as it didn’t require user consent for delivering its service or using it as a lawful basis for processing personal information.

WhatsApp has issued a statement saying it would appeal the decision as it believes it is compliant.

“WhatsApp has led the industry in private messaging by providing end-to-end encryption and layers of privacy that protect people,” WhatsApp Ireland stated.

“We strongly believe that the way the service operates is both technically and legally compliant. We disagree with the decision and we intend to appeal,” said WhatsApp.