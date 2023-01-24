ChatGPT Pro test subscription launched at R722 per month

OpenAI has started offering some users the ability to sign up for a paid tier of its advanced ChatGPT chatbot with additional features.

Earlier in January, OpenAI launched a waitlist on its official Discord channel, allowing anyone to sign up and get a chance to try a future experimental paid version of ChatGPT.

The company said the tier could potentially be one way to monetise ChatGPT, which has been immensely popular since launching in a free public beta at the end of November 2022.

“Our goal is to continue improving and maintaining the service, and monetisation is one way we’re considering to ensure its long-term viability,” OpenAI said.

The company has started testing the experimental version — dubbed ChatGPT Pro — with a $42 (R722) monthly fee.

In addition to a faster response to requests, the paid tier promises constant access to ChatGPT, even during periods of high user demand.

OpenAI also said subscribers would get priority access to new features, although it is still unclear what these might be.

Software developer Zahid Khawaja was among the users who received an invitation to test ChatGPT Pro.

Khawaja posted a video on Twitter showing how the Pro tier worked and said the chatbot’s responses were certainly faster after he signed up for the paid plan.

Here’s how ChatGPT Pro works! A lot of users were asking me for proof, so I decided to make a video. pic.twitter.com/QYNn3pRnxI — Zahid Khawaja (@chillzaza_) January 21, 2023

