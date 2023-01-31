Apple hikes App Store prices in South Africa

Apple is increasing its App Store pricing in several countries, including South Africa, the Cupertino-based tech company announced in a blog post.

The company is adjusting App Store pricing to correct for fluctuating foreign exchange rates and tax policy changes in certain countries, and the changes will take effect from 13 February 2023.

“Prices of apps and in-app purchases (excluding auto-renewable subscriptions) on the App Store will increase in Colombia, Egypt, Hungary, Nigeria, Norway, South Africa, and the United Kingdom,” Apple said.

At the same time, the company will reduce App Store pricing in Uzbekistan to reflect the drop in value-added tax rates from 15% to 12% in the country.

Apple said that although App Store pricing in Ireland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and Zimbabwe won’t change, it will adjust developer proceeds to reflect the following tax changes:

Ireland — reduction of value-added tax rate: 9% to 0%

Luxembourg — reduction of value-added tax rate: 17% to 16%

Singapore — increased goods and services tax rate: 7% to 8%

Zimbabwe — increased goods and services tax rate: 14.5% to 15%

“Additionally, by the end of January, proceeds will increase for local developers selling in Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, Singapore, South Korea, Tajikistan, Thailand, and Uzbekistan,” Apple said.

The company said it would estimate and remove taxes based on the tax category information provided by developers before calculating commission.

The iPhone maker also published a list of App Store price tier updates for January 2023.

Last month Apple announced an overhaul of its App Store pricing that will let developers charge a broader range of amounts starting in early 2023.

The company revealed that prices can now start at 29 cents (R5) — compared with a previous floor of 49 cents for subscriptions and 99 cents for apps — and range up to $10,000 (R174,000).

